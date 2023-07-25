Family pays tribute to grandad found dead in Telford car park
- Published
A man found dead in a car park was a much loved grandfather, his family said.
Antony Wootton, 41, was found in Gresley Close, Woodside, in Telford on 17 July. He was confirmed dead at the scene.
Ashley Harris of Armstrong Close, Telford, has been charged with murder.
The 31-year-old was remanded in custody after he appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Wootton had suffered an abdominal injury.
"Antony will be missed by his mum, dad, brothers, sisters, children, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins," his family said in a West Mercia Police statement.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.