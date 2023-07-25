MP Stuart Anderson selected as candidate in different area
Wolverhampton South West MP Stuart Anderson will be the Conservative parliamentary candidate for the new South Shropshire constituency.
Mr Anderson previously said threats against his family after he voted against offering free meals to children during holidays meant he would not stand again in Wolverhampton
Ludlow's longstanding MP Philip Dunne has said he would not seek re-election.
The new South Shropshire constituency will go up to Shrewsbury.
Mr Anderson, who was born and raised in Herefordshire, where he has been a councillor, holds the role of Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury, a government whip.
South Shropshire Conservative Association selected him as the prospective parliamentary candidate.
The MP lives in South Shropshire with his wife and children.
He said: "Growing up in the Marches, I have got to know the area well. From enjoying the different market towns to running the Shropshire Hills it's a place I love to spend my time.
"I am committed to working hard to deliver for the residents of South Shropshire."
Mr Anderson has previously spoken to the Express & Star newspaper about "sustained violence and intimidation" which had left him fearing for his family's safety.
He confirmed to the BBC this was the main reason for his decision to step back, adding police had investigated 19 incidents against him, his family, and staff including threats of violence, intimidation and harassment.
In May, Mr Dunne, 64, said he was "honoured" to have been the Ludlow Tory MP for 18 years.
At the time, he said: "I will be 70 during the next Parliament and that's really what's borne heavily on my decision."
