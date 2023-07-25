Main road through Shropshire village to close for roadworks
- Published
A main road through a Shropshire village will close for four weeks this summer.
Resurfacing work is due to begin on the B4397 in Ruyton-XI-Towns from 14 August. The road will close between 09:30 and 16:00 BST each day.
Access would be allowed to homes and businesses as well as to walkers and dismounted cyclists, the council said.
But it warned "there may be a bit of a wait" while workmen make the site safe for those people to travel through.
Emergency services and dismounted horse riders would also be allowed access.
The roadworks are part of an annual programme, Shropshire Council said.
It expects work to be complete by 8 September if there are no weather-delays.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk