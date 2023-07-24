Singer Raymond Froggatt dies aged 81
Singer and songwriter Raymond Froggatt has died aged 81, his bandmate has confirmed.
Known to his fans as "Froggy", the Shropshire-based musician had success in the 1960s providing top-ten hits for The Dave Clark Five and Cliff Richard.
The performer "never lost his love for music" and continued to tour with his band in later life while writing and performing his own songs.
He died at Shrewsbury Hospital on Sunday.
In 1968, The Dave Clark Five got a top ten hit with Froggatt's The Red Balloon, with the original version of the song making it to the top three in the Netherlands.
Hartley Cain, who was Froggatt's guitarist in the 1960s, fondly remembered him as a "close and dear friend" who was "really generous".
The songwriter grew up in Birmingham and spent much of his later life in Telford after falling in love with Shropshire while visiting friends, Cain said.
He became well-known in the country music scene and recorded about 40 albums.
In 1965, he formed The Raymond Froggatt Band made up of Lou Clark and Len Ablethorpe in addition to Cain. The group toured England and France before being signed by Polydor Records in 1967.
Performers Leapy Lee, Daniel O'Donnell, Dominic Kirwan and Gladys Knight are among those who have covered his material.
