Shropshire nursery closed after safeguarding issues raised
- Published
A nursery has closed unexpectedly after safeguarding concerns were raised.
Ofsted said it had suspended operations at Caterpillars Montessori in Welshampton, Shropshire, over the issue, but could give no further comment.
The nursery was rated "good" by Ofsted in January, and had previously been rated "outstanding".
The nursery has been approached for comment.
Following Ofsted's intervention, an online fundraising page was set up by parents to support the owners of a "truly special nursery".
It has so far raised more than £800.
Organisers said it was a "very sad situation" brought about by "powers beyond all of our control".
They urged people to stand together and added: "Our children are missing out on vital growth, support and development."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk