Third murder arrest after Telford car park death
A third person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found unresponsive in a car park in Shropshire.
The 41-year-old was discovered on Gresley Close in Woodside, Telford, at about 06:30 BST on Monday and pronounced dead.
A 31-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, after a 19-year-old man and a woman, aged 44, were held on Tuesday.
All three remain in police custody, the West Mercia force said.
