Plans for new Newcastle-under-Lyme homes prompt feedback
A Staffordshire borough has identified enough space for 5,000 houses to be built over the next 20 years.
Earmarked sites in Newcastle-under-Lyme's Local Plan are the subject of public consultation meetings being held over the next few weeks.
Plans include putting 900 homes on the former Keele golf course, plus 750 in Chesterton and 270 in Audley.
But campaigners say there are better alternative locations, with brownfield sites that could be repurposed.
Phil Cole, chairman of Protect Audley Parish Green Belt, said: "The location of Audley isn't close to areas like Newcastle and Stoke-on-Trent so there is going to be a load of travelling there for people.
"Whichever way you look at it, with electric cars or petrol cars, then that is a strain on resources and also an environmental issue."
One resident told the BBC at a consultation meeting that he thought existing buildings should be restored rather than new-build development appearing on green spaces.
"We have a lot of dilapidated buildings around Stoke and the Potteries," he said.
Newcastle Borough Council said: "We remain open minded to what is included or excluded from the plan and our preference is always to develop brownfield sites first where possible.
"The consultation is the chance for people to have their say and help shape the Local Plan and we would encourage as many people as possible to take part."
Consultation is ongoing until 14 August and the plans are available to view online and in local libraries.
