Shrewsbury: Lord Hill's Column reopens after restoration work
- Published
One of Shropshire's best-known landmarks has been reopened to the public for the first time since the completion of restoration work.
Lord Hill's Column in Shrewsbury is dedicated to Gen Rowland Hill, second-in-command to the Duke of Wellington at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815.
The Grade II*-listed statue, on top of a 133ft (41m) column, has stood since 1816.
Work to restore the internal staircase has recently been completed.
The opening was marked by a special ceremony on Saturday before people got the chance to climb to the top to enjoy spectacular views over Shropshire.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.