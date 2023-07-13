Arriva driver walks bus routes in food bank appeal
A bus driver who has walked hundreds of miles to raise money for food banks says he will keep going despite the pain.
Neil Atherton, from Widnes, is walking 126 miles (202.7km) along seven Arriva bus routes over seven days.
The latest challenge, which started in Durham on Sunday and finishes in Trafalgar Square, London on Saturday, is his third in three years.
Mr Atherton said he would not stop while UK families face food poverty.
"It's just so upsetting that kids are going to school hungry and possibly going to bed hungry," he said. "As a dad, that upsets me immensely."
Mr Atherton, who is being accompanied by his wife, has already raised more than £5,400 during his latest leg.
He estimated the fifth day of his challenge, a distance of 16 miles (25.7km) along the number one bus route from Telford to Sutton Hill, would take him about four to five hours.
"I can't thank Arriva Telford enough," he said, adding the depot had helped plan the journey and arranged a support driver.
Adding that he appreciated offers to accompany him, he said: "It's amazing because I don't know where I'm going."
His other challenges in 2021 and 2022 brought in more than £11,500 for the Trussell Trust, with his fundraising efforts recognised with a British Empire Medal.
"I am in pain, I'm not sleeping great," he said. "[But] each day we just get up and we go again until we finish."
