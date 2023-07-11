Appeal after man dies and two injured in Shropshire crash
- Published
A man has died and two people have been seriously injured after a crash involving a lorry and two cars.
Emergency services were called to the B4393 Alberbury Road in Ford, Shropshire, after the collision, which happened at about midday on Monday.
The man was confirmed dead at the scene, West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said and the two people were taken to hospital for treatment.
West Mercia Police has appealed for information and witnesses.
A spokesperson for WMAS said when paramedics arrived, the man was in a critical condition and was "already receiving medical assistance from colleagues from the fire service".
"Sadly it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene."
A woman was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital with serious injuries and a second man also received treatment for serious injuries before he was taken to the same hospital by ambulance.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk