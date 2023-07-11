Market Drayton care home in card appeal for woman's 103rd birthday
A Shropshire care home has appealed for people to send birthday cards to a resident for her 103rd birthday.
Nellie Orme, who drove buses and served in the Woman's Royal Air Force during World War Two, celebrates on Saturday.
Tunstall Hall Care Centre in Market Drayton said its appeal aimed to make the birthday a "little bit more special for her".
"She is a joy to be around and we all love her to pieces," said manager Lesley Smith.
Mrs Orme was given a budgie for her birthday last year as she likes birds, but this year had not asked for anything specific, Mrs Smith said.
Deputy manager Vicky Richards had come up with the idea of Mrs Orme receiving 103 cards from family, friends and the community.
"We're getting there, we've got lots of cards coming in, we've got lots of people dropping us messages asking if they can bring flowers as well so we are hoping it will be a lovely day for her," said Mrs Smith.
She asked people to "pop a card in the post for Nellie" or drop one through the door of the home on Newcastle Road.
Mrs Orme, a widow who who was married to husband Ellis for more than 30 years, has lived at the home for eight years.
"Nellie is a very quiet lady, she is very sweet," said Mrs Smith.
"She drove buses in Bridgnorth, her son has informed me. And when you ask her about it she says she was actually 'one of the last ones that came back from the war' and all she can remember really is that there was a lot of bombing."
The home will also make a cake and have a small party for Mrs Orme and her family and friends on Friday.
