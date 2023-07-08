Ludlow farm transformed by bloom of white poppies
A sea of bright white and lilac poppies have bloomed in a field in south Shropshire.
Photographers have flocked to the grounds surrounding the Ludlow Farmshop to capture the stunning views.
The poppies were recently planted as a new crop and are set to be harvested at the end of August.
More than 89 billion individual seeds are expected to be harvested which will then be used in the baking of bread at the shop.
As part of the crop's life cycle, the colour of the flowers is expected to turn a deep purple, the shop owners said.
Pictures of the blooms have attracted a flurry of comments on social media.
