Ludlow farm transformed by bloom of white poppies

White poppies in a fieldSharon Field Photography
The new crop of poppies are said to be thriving thanks to the light gravelly soil in Ludlow

A sea of bright white and lilac poppies have bloomed in a field in south Shropshire.

Photographers have flocked to the grounds surrounding the Ludlow Farmshop to capture the stunning views.

The poppies were recently planted as a new crop and are set to be harvested at the end of August.

More than 89 billion individual seeds are expected to be harvested which will then be used in the baking of bread at the shop.

Sharon Field Photography
Once harvested the seeds will be used in baking and to top seeded loaves

As part of the crop's life cycle, the colour of the flowers is expected to turn a deep purple, the shop owners said.

Pictures of the blooms have attracted a flurry of comments on social media.

Mark Richards
The field can be found near Ludlow Farmshop in south Shropshire
Mark Richards Photography
They are expected to yield more than 89 billion individual seeds

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.