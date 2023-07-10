Shrewsbury set to host first Pride festival
A town is set to host its first Pride festival which will mark a "milestone", an event organiser says.
The event in Shrewsbury will include a parade and a range of entertainment in the town's Market Square on 30 September.
It was initially planned on a smaller scale but after support from various local organisations, has developed into a major celebration.
It is "something that the town is ready for," says organiser Philip Davies.
"What has been wonderful is how supportive everyone has been for it", said Mr. Davies.
"We've had smaller appearances, but to actually see the town embracing what is going to be a full celebration is really encouraging."
For members of the LGBTQ+ community within the area, the festival is a major step forward for the town.
Harry, 23. who grew up in the area, said he had long wished to see his town hold a Pride festival.
"I've always wanted something to happen there because as a kid I never saw much Pride," he said.
"It shows that times are changing for Shrewsbury, a place with more traditional values.
"Maybe it would have been easier for me to come out if I had seen [events], hopefully it will give kids the chance to come out and make it easier for them."
Whilst the event is a monumental occasion for the area, organisers do not want it to just be a stand-alone celebration.
Mr Davies said: "It's not the end goal for the town. I would love it to be the start of something, it would be wonderful to see it growing year on year, into something bigger."
