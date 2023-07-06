Girl, 4, seriously injured after being hit by car in Telford
A four-year-old girl is in a serious condition in hospital after being hit by a car in Shropshire.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said it happened at the junction of Majestic Way and Willow Bank in Telford at about 08:25 BST on Thursday.
The girl was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital with what West Mercia Police said were "life-threatening injuries".
A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.
The road, in the Aqueduct area, remains closed while investigations are carried out.
