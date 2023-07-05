Craven Arms playbarn closes after firm goes into liquidation
- Published
A play barn has closed after getting into financial difficulty.
Mickey Millers Playbarn in Craven Arms, Shropshire, told customers "due to circumstances beyond our control we are no longer able to operate".
It thanked customers who had supported it over the last two years and apologised to anyone with future bookings.
The business, on Oakland Farm, Watling Street, went into voluntary liquidation earlier in the year.
The BBC has approached Mickey Millers Playbarn for a comment.
