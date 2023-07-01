Two people rescued after glider crashes on Church Stretton runway
- Published
Two people have been rescued from a glider after it crashed on a runway, a fire service has said.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the aircraft came down at the Midland Gliding Club in Long Mynd, Church Stretton, at about 10:35 BST.
It said five crews from across the county were sent to help the two people who were trapped inside the glider on the club's runway.
They added that the pair suffered minor cuts and bruises and were at the scene.
