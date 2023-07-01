Artist's impressions reveal £24m Princess Royal Hospital care hub
- Published
Artist's impressions showing how a new £24m hospital care hub will look when it opens next year, have been revealed.
The hub at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, will support day case procedures including ear, nose and throat, breast, and general surgery.
It will mean the hospital can cope with more day case operations, shortening waiting times, said Dr Steve McKew.
The site will be made up of four modern theatres, new recovery areas and patient consultation pods.
The two-storey hub will also support maxillofacial, gynaecological and orthopaedic operations.
Plans for the Princess Royal Hospital also include the ongoing upgrade of its main entrance, and new retail facilities for patients, visitors and staff, which are due to be completed this winter.
Dr McKew said: "Day case procedures will be able to take place all year round, despite seasonal pressures, which is great news for our patients who won't have to wait as long for their operation.
"We are looking forward to welcoming our very first patients next year."
The site had been originally due to open in summer 2023 and the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust has been contacted as to why it has been delayed.
