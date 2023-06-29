Driver airlifted to hospital after A5 crash near Oswestry

A5 in ShropshireGoogle
The crash happened on the A5 from Gobowen to Oswestry

Three men have been taken to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, after a crash involving a car and a van on the A5 in north Shropshire.

It happened between Gobowen and Oswestry shortly after 08:00 BST.

The driver of the car was treated at the scene before being airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

The driver of the van and a passenger in the car were also taken to hospital suffering less serious injuries.

