Fireworks due for Shrewsbury Flower Show return
- Published
Fireworks displays are to return to Shrewsbury Flower Show, after they were cancelled last year after a heatwave left dry and dangerous conditions.
The displays will end both days of the show, 11 and 12 August, weather permitting, at the Quarry park.
The event, which has been held for more than 130 years, will feature celebrity gardeners and performances from bands including Liberty X and Go West.
Last year's flower show was the first since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic.
It is organised by Shropshire Horticultural Society.
In August last year, when the fireworks were cancelled, organisers said they had taken "very seriously the dry conditions", with the Met Office also warning there was an "exceptional" risk of blazes spreading in many places.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk