Shropshire school shorts u-turn after boy's skirt protest
- Published
A 13-year-old boy who wore a skirt to school in protest at a ban on shorts has helped force a change in policy.
Oliver, who attends St Martin's School in Shropshire, borrowed a friend's skirt after some classmates were given detention for wearing shorts.
He said he thought it was unfair that boys had to wear long trousers in hot weather but the school has now allowed shorts to be worn.
"I was quite happy because my protest has made a difference," he said.
Head teacher Sue Lovecy said the changes were made "following some very eloquent and informed letters from students".
The change in policy was announced in the school newsletter on Friday and Oliver said his mother went straight to the supermarket to buy him some shorts.
He wore them to school on Tuesday with many of his friends also taking advantage of the u-turn.
Since his protest made headlines, he said he had been getting a lot of attention at school, but said: "I'm just happy that we're allowed to wear shorts now."
