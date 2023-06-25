Ironbridge regatta returns in full for first time since pandemic
A major rowing event has returned in full for the first time since 2018.
The Ironbridge Regatta brings rowers from all over England to row on the River Severn in Shropshire's World Heritage Site.
It is the first time a full event has been held for five years, due to a mixture of Covid-19 and high river levels.
Stewart Plant, from Ironbridge Rowing Club, said the event was a "well loved" part of the rowing calendar.
"People come from all over the country to Ironbridge," he said.
"We have clubs coming from Cambridgeshire, we have clubs from South Wales, we have clubs from Derby, we have clubs from the Lake District and even down from London so they have actually come up from the tide way to race here."
He said the ages of competitors range from 12 to 70.
Cecile Auty-Jacklin was among the rowers who had travelled from Cambridge, she said: "The atmosphere, the club itself is always really friendly.
"It is a stunning place and I don't know why it has taken me so long to get here, it is amazing."
The event was first held by 1883.
Ironbridge Rowing Club has just 60 members and relies on the event for fundraising to keep the sport accessible to communities around Telford.
