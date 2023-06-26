Dawley's high street becomes 'armed forces friendly'
A town is said to have become the first 'armed forces friendly' high street in the country after all of its shops signed up to a scheme.
All 30 stores in Dawley signed the Armed Forces Covenant to show their support towards serving and retired members of the forces.
The pledge sees shops offer discounts for current and retired armed forces personnel and interviews for jobs.
Veteran Valbir Swaney said he thought it was "a good idea".
Mr Swaney worked in ordnance during his National Service at Bicester but left when he got married.
Telford and Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies said businesses who offered discounts to service men and women as well as job interviews for people leaving the forces would be credited.
"This is the first of its kind in the country which is being highlighted by various military charities as good practice," he said.
Monica Janczylo runs Golden Rolls in the town and is among the businesses taking part.
"Apparently people discriminate against war veterans," she said. "I think that's unfair."
Along with other businesses in the town, she has put a sticker in her shop window to make clear it is "armed forces friendly".
"It's there to support the Army," said Brian Spragg, who runs Dawley Rod and Gun.
"It's there to show that we still think about the Army lads for what they've done."
Councillor Davies said the scheme had been built up "slowly" while businesses recovered from the pandemic.
"But every single business on the high street has signed up to it now.
"It's a first here in Telford which will certainly be followed by other parts of the country as we link our high street to our veteran's community."
