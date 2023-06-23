Charity scheme in Shropshire gets man reading for first time
A man in his 40s says he is "so proud" of himself for seeking help with his literacy, enabling him to read to his children.
The Read Easy scheme provides free help for adults with one-to-one coaching.
Francis Gyasi, from Donnington, Shropshire, was teamed with volunteer Martin Dempsey and the pair have worked together for the past 18 months.
He has now graduated from the programme and hopes he can now use his reading skills to study.
"I have a passion for this, I want to do it," he said.
"Now I'm able to just pick a book from the library and go back home and read," he explained.
His dream would be to study mechanical engineering, he said.
Mr Dempsey explained the charity uses a scheme first developed to help prisoners with their literacy.
"It starts right at the beginning with phonics, then you move on to syllables, and sentences," he said.
"Francis was really focused and determined and it was an absolute pleasure to work with him, and so rewarding."
"To learn to read from nowhere is just a phenomenal achievement," Mr Dempsey said.
"It's amazing," added Mr Gyasi, "I'm so proud of myself, it was my dream."
"One day I will tell my story, and if I get a chance I will write a book."
