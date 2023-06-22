Fundraiser for Joshua Lloyd's family reaches more than £10,500
A fund to raise money for the family of a boy who collapsed at school and later died has reached more than £10,500.
Joshua Lloyd was found in a critical condition at The Telford Langley School, in Dawley, Shropshire, at 14:30 BST last Friday.
He was taken to the Princess Royal Hospital but died later that afternoon.
The online fundraiser, with an initial target of £500, had been set up to alleviate the financial strain on Joshua's parents.
Any donations will be used to support his parents "in covering the expenses associated with funeral arrangements," as they mourn their "devastating" loss, the page reads.
"His infectious laughter, kind heart, and boundless enthusiasm touched the lives of everyone fortunate enough to know him," the fundraisers added.
Overwhelmed by generosity
In a recent update, the fund's organiser thanked the public for their "amazing" support and kindness after the death of the 12-year-old, described as a "beloved" son, brother and grandson, who had enjoyed bike rides and playing Xbox.
"Becky and Dave, Joshua's parents, are incredibly touched and completely overwhelmed by the love and generosity from each and every one of you," the update added.
"Your support means the world to us and we are truly grateful for keeping us in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you so much."
His death was not being treated as suspicious, West Mercia Police said.
