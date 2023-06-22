Shropshire: Driver thought he had hit badger in fatal hit-run
A man involved in a hit and run that killed an agricultural worker and keen rugby player thought he had hit a badger, a court heard.
William Rogers was killed in the early hours of 30 April, 2022, on the B4368 between Craven Arms and Much Wenlock.
Christopher Carloman pleaded guilty to failing to stop and failing to report the incident and was given a 12-month conditional discharge.
In a statement to the court, Mr Rogers' sister said the family was "broken".
Lydia Goldie addressed the court and Carloman saying: "I have no idea why you didn't stop that night.
"You could have got help", the Shropshire Star reported..
Carloman, of Blakemore, Telford, originally denied failing to stop at the scene after a road accident, but changed his plea to guilty on Wednesday at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.
His defence was that he thought he had hit a badger, or an animal of that size with his Vauxhall Vivaro van.
The court heard how Mr Rogers had been out with friends at a local pub and was walking home on the night he died.
Investigations into the collision and the damage to Carloman's van, suggested that Mr Rogers had been lying in the road when he was hit.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Carloman was guilty for failing to report the hit and run, on the basis that he became aware of what had happened and noted it was the same location where he thought he had run over an animal.
The CPS said at that point he should have contacted police to report the accident.
Carloman, 58, was sentenced to 80 hours of unpaid work, 20 rehabilitation activity days and was given a four-month driving ban.
He must also pay £135 in prosecution costs and a £95 victim surcharge.
Mr Rogers' mother previously described him as a "gentle giant" and added that "he was full of fun and could always make you smile with his witty sense of humour".
