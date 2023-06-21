Lorry catches fire at Nesscliffe Service Station

LGV on fire at Nesscliffe Service StationShropshire Fire and Rescue Service
Crews were called to a large goods vehicle (LGV) on fire at Nesscliffe Service Station on Tuesday
By Shehnaz Khan
BBC News, West Midlands

A lorry has caught fire at a petrol station in Shropshire.

It happened at Nesscliffe Service Station on the A5, outside Shrewsbury, at around 18:30 BST on Tuesday and involved a large goods vehicle.

Crews from Baschurch, Oswestry and Shrewsbury were sent to the scene and used foam jets to deal with the blaze.

No one was injured and the fire was "swiftly extinguished", Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

However, the lorry was destroyed, while fuel pumps and the service station canopy were damaged.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service
A foam jet was used to extinguish the blaze, which had also damaged nearby fuel pumps

