Lorry catches fire at Nesscliffe Service Station
A lorry has caught fire at a petrol station in Shropshire.
It happened at Nesscliffe Service Station on the A5, outside Shrewsbury, at around 18:30 BST on Tuesday and involved a large goods vehicle.
Crews from Baschurch, Oswestry and Shrewsbury were sent to the scene and used foam jets to deal with the blaze.
No one was injured and the fire was "swiftly extinguished", Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
However, the lorry was destroyed, while fuel pumps and the service station canopy were damaged.
