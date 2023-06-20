Boy wears skirt in protest over school's shorts ban
- Published
A 13-year-old boy wore a skirt to school in protest at rules that do not allow them to wear shorts during hot weather.
Oliver, who attends St Martin's School in Shropshire, said he thought it was unfair when some of his friends were given detention for wearing shorts.
His response was to borrow a friend's skirt to try to make a point.
The school has confirmed to the BBC it is reviewing its uniform policy and is considering adding "tailored shorts".
St Martin's School in Oswestry teaches children aged three to 16 and primary school children are allowed to wear shorts.
Oliver said it was "roasting" at school last week when he carried out his protest.
"At first I was quite nervous, because I didn't know what people would say, but people were quite supportive of it," the year eight pupil said.
The school's response was to call him in to the head teacher's office and he said he was told it was the wrong way to protest, but he was given an official school skirt to wear instead of the one he had borrowed.
His mum said she felt it was important the children felt comfortable at school and backed his protest.
"I'm really proud, because it's something he believed in. Good on him," she said.
Sue Lovecy, head of school, said: "Our uniform policy is always reviewed through the proper channels and we are currently looking to add tailored shorts for secondary boys and girls in the summer term.
"We are doing this following some very eloquent and informed letters from students. We are an inclusive school and we were happy to loan Oliver the skirt from our uniform selection on this occasion."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk