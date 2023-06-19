Boy dies in hospital after collapsing at Telford school
- Published
A boy died after he collapsed at a school in Shropshire, the ambulance service said.
Paramedics and an air ambulance were called to The Telford Langley School in Dawley on Friday at about 14:30 BST.
The boy was in a critical condition and bystanders were giving him aid when they arrived.
He was given advanced care by paramedics before he was taken to the Princess Royal Hospital where he died shortly after arriving.
His death was not being treated as suspicious, West Mercia Police said.
Telford Langley is a mixed secondary school which has pupils aged 11 to 16.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.