Zac Oliver: Money from life-saving fundraiser launches new scheme
A new scheme is being launched to support children with cancer in Shropshire.
The money behind the project comes from community fundraising efforts to send Zac Oliver to the United States for pioneering treatment, aged four.
He was diagnosed with a rare strain of leukaemia, but now aged nine, he has been cancer-free since 2019.
At the time donations flooded in from across the country, including £50,000 from Simon Cowell.
Zac, from Broseley, made national headlines after his family started a campaign to raise £500,000 to travel to Philadelphia for the life-saving treatment.
"We are thrilled that this money which was raised by so many kind-hearted and generous people is now going to help even more children," his mother Hannah Oliver-Willets said.
Shropshire Community Foundation will be launching the scheme, Zac's Fund, later this year and will provide financial support to children and young people aged 21 years of age and under.
The fund will primarily cover Shropshire, and Telford and Wrekin, though awards could be made under special circumstances to applicants from outside the county.
Sonia Roberts, from Shropshire Community Foundation, said the charity was honoured to be the custodian of Zac's Fund.
She said: "We believe that over time the amount we will distribute will outstrip the value of the fund itself giving a lasting legacy for Zac and the opportunity to support many more children and families that are going through a similar situation.
"The money in Zac's Fund will remain with only the surplus being granted out to others in need."
