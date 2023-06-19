Zac Oliver: Money from life-saving fundraiser launches new scheme

Zac OliverGavin Dickson/Be Bold PR
After travelling to Philadelphia for pioneering treatment, Zac has been cancer-free since 2019

A new scheme is being launched to support children with cancer in Shropshire.

The money behind the project comes from community fundraising efforts to send Zac Oliver to the United States for pioneering treatment, aged four.

He was diagnosed with a rare strain of leukaemia, but now aged nine, he has been cancer-free since 2019.

At the time donations flooded in from across the country, including £50,000 from Simon Cowell.

Zac, from Broseley, made national headlines after his family started a campaign to raise £500,000 to travel to Philadelphia for the life-saving treatment.

Gavin Dickson/Be Bold PR
The youngster was diagnosed with a particularly rare strain of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in May 2018

"We are thrilled that this money which was raised by so many kind-hearted and generous people is now going to help even more children," his mother Hannah Oliver-Willets said.

Shropshire Community Foundation will be launching the scheme, Zac's Fund, later this year and will provide financial support to children and young people aged 21 years of age and under.

The fund will primarily cover Shropshire, and Telford and Wrekin, though awards could be made under special circumstances to applicants from outside the county.

Gavin Dickson/Be Bold PR
The campaign to send Zac to the United States went viral and garnered support from Simon Cowell and Dire Straits musician Mark Knopfler

Sonia Roberts, from Shropshire Community Foundation, said the charity was honoured to be the custodian of Zac's Fund.

She said: "We believe that over time the amount we will distribute will outstrip the value of the fund itself giving a lasting legacy for Zac and the opportunity to support many more children and families that are going through a similar situation.

"The money in Zac's Fund will remain with only the surplus being granted out to others in need."

