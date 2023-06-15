Telford MP Lucy Allan to stand down at next election
Telford MP Lucy Allan is to stand down at the next election.
The 58-year-old Conservative said it had been an "immense privilege to serve such an incredible town".
Confirming she would not be seeking re-election, Ms Allan said she would continue to serve the community to the best of her ability for the remainder of Parliament.
Ms Allan was adopted as the Telford Conservative candidate in 2013 and elected in 2015.
She was the first Conservative as well as the first female MP to represent the Shropshire constituency.
In a statement announcing her resignation, she told her constituents that Telford had flourished "against the odds, and despite many local and national challenges".
"Over the last 10 years Telford has grown in optimism and confidence, realising its true potential as the West Midlands' economic power house," she said.
Ms Allan joins a growing number of Conservative MPs deciding not to stand in the next general election, expected in 2024.
"I look forward to seeing Telford continue to go from strength to strength and I wish every resident all the very best for the future," she said.
"It has been a genuine pleasure to serve."
