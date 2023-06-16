Telford set for major road repair programme to begin
- Published
More than 20 sites around Telford are set to get roads resurfaced or repaired at a cost of £1.1m.
It is part of a £21m maintenance programme, over the next two years, covering 626 miles of road, 743 miles of footpaths and 132 cycle ways.
The work this month is on top of emergency repairs that are also needed.
Telford and Wrekin Council said surface dressing had to be done in the summer because of warmer temperatures and relatively dry weather.
It said thousands of square-metres will be patched and resurfaced as part of its two-year £21m highways programme.
The work will also include 120 roundabouts, around 400 parks and open spaces, 15 million trees, drainage and street furniture.
Lee Carter, the councillor responsible for the local economy and neighbourhood services said it put the town "in a good position to cope with future growth".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.