Multimillion-pound Telford Station Quarter plans approved
Plans have been approved for a multimillion-pound development in Telford.
The first phase of work on the Station Quarter project is due this summer and will see new apartments, improved public spaces and a six-storey hotel.
The area, around the railway station, had long needed revitalisation, councillors said.
The council secured more than £200m of match-funding from the private sector and £22.3m from the government.
The plans also include retail offering, including food and drink outlets, plus an "enterprise hub" across the six-hectare site.
The hub's educational component is to be operated by Telford College and is expected to provide facilities for 200 students aged 16 to 18.
More than 60 one-bedroom and 53 two-bedroom homes will be built, with the biggest apartment building containing 84 flats over six storeys.
A 142-bedroom hotel will have 37 parking spaces.
Councillor Shaun Davis, leader of Telford and Wrekin Council, said: "This further planning approval for Station Quarter marks an exciting chapter in Telford's growth.
"This project represents our commitment to creating sustainable, modern, and accessible spaces that meet the needs of our residents.
"We are dedicated to building a prosperous future for Telford, and Station Quarter is a significant step forward in achieving that vision."
Work is expected to be completed by 2025.
