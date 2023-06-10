Tributes to 'loving' couple found dead in Bayston Hill
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a "loving" couple who were found dead in a summer house in Shropshire.
Robert Lloyd, 84, and his wife, Patricia, 80, were discovered at an address in Newbrook Drive in Bayston Hill at about 23:00 BST on 1 June.
An inquest into their deaths is set to be opened on 15 June, West Mercia Police said.
The couple's daughter, Sarah Davis, paid tribute to her "most wonderful parents" who would be "greatly missed."
'Most wonderful parents'
In a statement, she said: "Mum and dad were a loving, dedicated couple married for more than 50 years, and the most wonderful parents I could have asked for.
"They were both terminally ill, Dad with cancer and Mum with a brain tumour and dementia, and they couldn't bear the thought of one not being there to support the other," she added.
"They are now at peace, and we will all cherish our memories of them over the years, remembering them fondly together, at home in their much-loved summer house, looking at their beautiful garden."
The deaths were being treated as unexplained and an investigation has been launched, but officers said did not believe anyone else had been involved.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk