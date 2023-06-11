Shropshire farmer health tests to be expanded
A scheme offering free health checks for farmers is to be expanded to other livestock markets after attracting praise from public health bodies.
The sessions began at Halls Shrewsbury Livestock Auction Centre in February and were quickly extended to Ludlow.
Jo Blackburn, one of the health workers involved, said new ones would be held in Market Drayton to meet demand.
Farmers are considered particularly vulnerable as they are often isolated and work long hours.
The sessions offer blood pressure monitoring, but Ms Blackburn said they often also raised other issues.
"We have such an atmosphere of trust and people come to talk to me about everything," she said.
Before the free tests were offered, retired farmer Andrew Smith said he "never really bothered" checking his blood pressure.
"Without these places, we would not know and just carry on as normal and drop down or something and then find out its your blood pressure gone sky high," he said.
The project, backed by groups such as Shropshire Rural Support and the National Farmers' Union, also offers general health and wellbeing advice.
Teams have discovered some quite complex cases and supported people struggling with stress, Ms Blackburn added.
"We're able to help people, whether it's just listening or be able to give them more support, that's the satisfaction," she said.
The sessions in Shrewsbury and Ludlow are held every fortnight and will be held in Market Drayton's livestock market from July.
The project was also recognised by regional officials as it was named "Health Promotion Project of the Year" in the West Midlands Public Health Awards.
