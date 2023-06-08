Lucky escape after metal pole impales windscreen
A woman escaped injury after a metal pole from a farming trailer went through her car windscreen.
West Mercia Police said it appeared an arm on the agricultural trailer had failed, lowering the machinery, which then hit a van and the Ford Fiesta on the A488 at Wagbeach, in Shropshire.
Police officers were called to the scene and the road was closed.
The crash happened at 17:10 BST on Wednesday and the force said it was "very lucky" no-one had been injured.
