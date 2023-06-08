Telford schools' cash woes affecting special needs pupils
Funding shortages are "crippling schools" and limiting their ability to support children with special educational needs (SEND), a councillor has warned.
Janice Jones, from Telford and Wrekin Council, said there was a lack of SEND places in the local authority area.
She said that forced some to be sent to other schools, which did not have the resources to properly help them.
Speaking at a scrutiny meeting, she said: "We are failing the children."
The chair of the committee, Derek White, echoed her concerns, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
He added: "One lady came to me crying because of the way her child had been treated.
"She was so upset and didn't want to send her child to school. It's not being handled properly. We don't want children failed by the system going into adulthood."
Ms Jones said the wider issue of school funding was resulting in teachers having "their hands tied behind their backs".
Councillor Elise Davies, who is also a teacher, said there were occasions where teaching assistants were assigned to be one-to-one with a child but end up "looking after five or six students".
In November, the National Association of Headteachers carried out a survey of its members and of the 11,000 respondents, 66% said they would have to make teaching assistants redundant or cut their hours because of funding issues.
More than half of those who replied (54%) said they would not be able to balance their budgets unless they make spending cuts.
The government said it had increased school funding by £4bn last year.
