Shropshire men to go 'full monty' for charity
- Published
A troupe of men from Shropshire is preparing to go "full monty" for charity.
Jay Gough from Donnington has assembled a group who plan to strip to overcome confidence and mental health issues.
The men will recreate the classic film scene on stage to end an evening of entertainment in Telford on 18 August.
"It means to much to be able to help other people and to make some new friends at the same time," said Mr Gough.
The Telford parish councillor came up with the idea after watching The Full Monty with his wife.
The hit 90s film, now a new Disney+ TV series, followed a group of unemployed steelworkers who turned to stripping to earn a living.
Volunteers came forward within 24 hours of appeals on social media and BBC Radio Shropshire.
Mr Gough, a former soldier who experienced PTSD, said the men were supportive of each other's mental health struggles.
Full-time dad Ben Featherstone suffers from Borderline Personality Disorder and psychosis and signed up to "kick anxiety in the teeth".
"I can't think of a better way to do that than strip off with a bunch of good guys on stage and make some good experiences," he said. "I think this is the final step and the final last bit of the chapter to just nail that part of my life away."
Volunteer Darren Hassall said after meeting the other men he was "really, really confident" the performance would go "really really well".
The men have called in an expert from Empire Dance Troupe in Telford to choreograph their moves, which will be "as identical to the movie as possible," said Mr Gough.
The event at Casey's Cordingley Hall will also feature singers, a DJ and compère and raise funds for Hope House, Mind and West Mercia Search and Rescue.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk