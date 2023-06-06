Wellington school asks for donations to self-funded library
A secondary school that set up a library two years ago to encourage students to read more is asking for donations to restock it.
Charlton School in Wellington, Telford, has set up an Amazon wish list for the self-funded library, sharing the plea on social media.
The school has already had its first delivery of books under the Charlton Big Reads scheme as a result.
It had previously launched daily reading sessions for all year groups.
Assistant vice principal Lindsay Galbraith said it was harder these days to get young people to engage with literature and reading, given online distractions.
She stated: "It definitely is [hard] if you don't have the right books.
"It's really important that we have books that are going to be engaging for the students, so that they can actually appreciate the literature that's involved and not just screens."
Ms Galbraith added the school had introduced over the last 18 months "a 20-minute reading session daily for all year groups, seven to 11, so the library's really come into play in that session".
