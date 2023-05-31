West Mercia ex-police officer charged in crime victim inquiry

West Mercia Police vehicle
West Mercia Police said Mark Cranfield was a PC based at Ludlow police station
By Andrew Dawkins
BBC News

An ex-police officer has been accused of attempting to pursue an inappropriate sexual or emotional relationship with a victim of crime.

Mark Cranfield, 50, who was at the West Mercia force, is also alleged to have accessed police systems for information without a policing purpose, said the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

He has been charged with misconduct in public office.

Mr Cranfield is due before Worcester Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The West Mercia force said he was working at Ludlow police station at the time and as soon as "allegations came to light", involving a female victim of crime, he was suspended.

Mr Cranfield has since resigned from the force, the IOPC confirmed

He has been charged with three counts of computer misuse contrary to section 1(1) and (3) of the Computer Misuse Act 1990.

Charges arose from an IOPC investigation prompted by a referral about his conduct from the force, in July 2021.

The officer was alleged to have attempted to pursue the relationship with the female victim of crime, who he had met through his duties, the watchdog said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.