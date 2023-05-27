Plans submitted for partial Shrewsbury shopping centre demolition
- Published
Shropshire Council has submitted plans for the partial demolition of a Shrewsbury shopping centre.
The local authority bought three of the town's main shopping centres for £51m in 2018.
The latest plans, focusing on the aging Riverside centre at Raven Meadows, would see part of it knocked down to allow for ground investigations.
Ultimately the council aims to replace it with a new development alongside the River Severn.
It follows an £18.7m award from the government's levelling-up fund.
"One of our priorities as the local council is to create a healthy economy for Shropshire," said council leader Lezley Picton.
"This scheme will bring benefits that don't just help Shrewsbury town centre and its surrounding neighbourhoods, but will also have positive ripple effects for the entire county and for those wanting to visit us in Shropshire."
The planning application was submitted on Tuesday for building clearance, asbestos removal and the demolition of former shops as well as the former police station and the pedestrian walkway canopy.
If approved, the local authority said the investigation works would "inform and shape future stages of development".
"These are exciting times for Shrewsbury, and Shropshire as a county," said councillor Dean Carroll.
"Local people will know and understand this scheme has been in the pipeline for many years and now, following backing from the government, we can majorly accelerate the redevelopment of Smithfield Riverside, to bring forward a future Shrewsbury by 2025."
