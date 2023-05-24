New Shropshire A5 services narrowly approved
A service station will be built next to a main route into Shrewsbury after plans were narrowly voted through.
The site, off the A5 at Churncote Island, will create 21 jobs with a petrol station and drive-through coffee shop.
Critics said they were concerned about traffic levels and a lack of detail.
However, Shropshire Council's planning committee approved the scheme after three councillors voted in favour, with one vote against and five abstentions.
Members came close to deferring the application for a second time, having already put off making a decision at a meeting in April.
The committee had previously questioned whether an offer of £80,000 from applicant EG Group towards a proposed North West Relief Road was adequate.
Artwork planned
At a meeting on Tuesday, officers explained the sum was linked to a masterplan for the so-called Shrewsbury West Sustainable Urban Extension, based on the fact the application only covered a portion of the site.
Updating the committee, planning officer Mike Davies said EG Group had agreed to the principle of the contribution being linked to inflation.
Bicton Parish Council clerk Peter Hanson spoke against the "commonplace service station" as a missed opportunity to create a "striking gateway" to Shrewsbury.
The Better Shrewsbury Transport group also called for the scheme to be turned down.
The applicant has said it will commission a piece of artwork on the corner of the site facing the roundabout and create a wildflower meadow.
