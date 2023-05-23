Shropshire MP Philip Dunne to stand down at next election
Shropshire MP Philip Dunne is to stand down at the next election.
The 64-year-old said he was "honoured" to have been the Conservative MP for Ludlow for the past 18 years.
He said social media had transformed the accessibility of MPs and the expectations of constituents had evolved since he was first elected.
Confirming he would not be seeking re-selection, he thanked his constituents for their support.
In a statement, Mr Dunne said he had been the Conservative parliamentary spokesman for the Ludlow constituency for almost 22 years and had been on the front bench in Parliament for more than half the 18 years he had served as an MP.
"I was one of the eldest MPs of my intake, at 46 when first elected in 2005, and will turn 65 this summer," he said.
'Privilege of my life'
He said he was proud to have served as the minister for defence procurement under former prime ministers David Cameron and Theresa May for almost four years and "thoroughly enjoyed" working for Jeremy Hunt as minister of state for health for 18 months.
For the past five years he has been the chairman of the Environmental Audit Committee.
"None of us know when the prime minister will call the next election. But I shall continue to work hard for all constituents until that time arrives," he added.
"For those South Shropshire residents who have supported me along this journey I am most grateful for your support.
"But it has been the privilege of my life to have represented the Ludlow constituency in Parliament for approaching two decades, and I have enjoyed meeting and engaging with thousands of people across South Shropshire whom I have had the honour to serve, whether they voted for me or not."
