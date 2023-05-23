West Mercia Police officer sent racist messages to colleague
- Published
A West Mercia Police officer has admitted gross misconduct after sending a racist message referencing the police killing of George Floyd in the US.
The officer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also found to have sent several other messages with racial undertones to a colleague.
A misconduct hearing was told he admitted gross misconduct but denied the message had racial motives.
He will find out later whether he will be sacked.
The misconduct board found on Monday the officer had committed gross misconduct and the messages he sent were racist.
It was told the officer faced allegations following a WhatsApp conversation with another unnamed officer known as Officer Z, who is also protected by an anonymity order, imposed by the board.
The messages came to light when the other officer was investigated for an unrelated matter, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Laughing emojis
Barney Branston, representing the police service, said the officer had failed at a promotional board while a black colleague was successful.
He had then sent a message to Officer Z, saying he would "blacken up" for the next time he appeared before the board.
The officer later apologised to his black colleague for the messages sent.
A TikTok video sent by the officer facing allegations to his colleague had racial undertones, Mr Branston said, adding that a further image referenced the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in May 2020.
The officer also told Officer Z to search for a film of which the title included a racist word, with a subsequent message containing laughing emojis.
When you put that search term into Google a warning about the racist nature of the content follows, Mr Branston said.
"When interviewed the officer sought to explain with some nonsense about the merits of the film," Mr Branston added.
"He was trying to make his friend and colleague laugh by looking at the title."
In another message, Officer Z said of a colleague: "If I had the opportunity I would burn her alive."
In response the officer facing the allegations said he would carry out a sex act on her as she burned.
'Contain anthrax'
Speaking about another colleague the officer facing allegations added: "The only post he gets from me will contain anthrax."
During an interview, the officer said he was referencing the heavy metal band Anthrax.
"These images and memes were overwhelmingly inappropriate and ghastly," Mr Branston said.
"He has admitted gross misconduct and should be dismissed."
Det Insp Lesley Williams, representing the police officer, said he accepted sending the images and memes and had responded to each allegation with his own account.
He accepted "he failed to act in a professional manner", but was not motivated by race and did not have any content on his work mobile phone, she said.
"He accepts the comments made were not acceptable. He should have dealt with the matters differently," she added.
She also explained the officer had suffered from a disability "for some considerable time" and that needed to be taken into account.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk