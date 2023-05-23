Plans approved for 195 homes on former Telford school site
- Published
Planning permission has been granted for 195 new rental homes on the former site of a school in Shropshire.
The homes are set to be built on a seven-acre site, on Severn Drive in Telford, previously occupied by Charlton School.
The new housing estate, to be named Assembly Park, will consist of two, three and four-bedroom houses.
Plans for the development had been approved earlier in May by Telford and Wrekin Council.
The old Charlton School site had closed in 2016, after a replacement was built on the nearby Apley Avenue.
A planning application from developers Vistry Partnerships had stated that the building programme would take approximately 31 months, with the first occupants set to be in their homes nine months after work begins.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk