Charity match at home of first international goal scorer
A charity football match has been played to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the first goal in international football.
William Kenyon-Slaney from Shifnal, Shropshire, scored twice in a match between England and Scotland on 8 March 1873.
One of his great-grandsons was present to see the match played between Shifnal Town and Bridgnorth Town.
Andrew Kenyon-Slaney said his ancestor would have been "chuffed to bits".
Money raised through the game will go to support a church group which provides free lunches and to a local drama group for young people
A collection was also held for Shifnal's food bank.
William Kenyon-Slaney, only played one game for England, despite a successful career with two of the biggest clubs of the time, Wanderers and Old Etonians, and five FA Cup wins.
He also served as a Colonel in the Grenadier Guards and later as an MP for the area.
Another of his grandsons, Rupert Kenyon-Slaney, said: "It certainly wasn't appreciated during his lifetime, quite what that achievement was going to become."
The town's vicar, Chris Thorpe, said: "Last year Rupert Kenyon-Slaney told me about this anniversary and I just thought we've got to do something."
He spoke to Shifnal Town and to the town council and the challenge cup match was arranged.
Revd Thorpe said it was "a fantastic proud day for the town".
Andrew Kenyon-Slaney said his great-grandfather would have been "delighted" because he loved Shifnal and also "amazed by what the game of football has become."
"He'd be chuffed to bit to see this match going on today remembering what might have been quite an obscure event at the time," he added.
