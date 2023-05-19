Land of Lost Content museum in Craven Arms set to close
- Published
A museum of everyday items from the 20th Century is set to close following a legal wrangle over ownership.
The Land of Lost Content in Craven Arms, Shropshire, houses a collection of popular items from British culture, such a crisp packets, toys, tins and comics.
The owners, who were in partnership with designer Wayne Hemingway, said the museum would close on 30 May.
The BBC has contacted Mr Hemingway for comment.
Stella Mitchell, who co-founded the museum - named after a line in AE Housman's A Shropshire Lad poem - in 1991 alongside her husband Dave.
She said it was "heart-breaking" to be leaving the premises, based at a former market hall building.
Ms Mitchell put the collection together, which also including dolls, gloves and "interesting" packaging, over a period of several years.
"It just absolutely fascinates me, the popular culture you see, it's not just advertising, it's not just objects, it's trends," she said.
"I always say to people this is not my outlook on the 20th Century, it's everyone's."
'Absolutely fascinated'
Some of the items Ms Mitchell has collected include a Spice Girls tour jacket, mannequins and old mattresses, which she said had "fascinated" visitors.
"What pleases me more are young people who come - it means nothing to them personally, but they are absolutely fascinated.
"Things like gloves, ostrich feather fans and aprons represent ways of life obviously, that have disappeared," she added.
Despite the closure, she has not ruled out exhibitions in the future, if she finds an available space.
"I am still buying stuff, because I'm looking at it going - you'll never see one of those again looking like that," she explained.
"I'm keeping my mind open at the moment, to see what the future might hold."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk