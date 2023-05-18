Telford to get 70 more electric vehicle charging points
- Published
Electric vehicle charging points will be installed in 21 car parks following a successful bid for government money.
Telford and Wrekin Council said it originally planned to bid for funding for 44 charging points across 10 car parks, but decided to take "a more ambitious approach".
The £683,370 it received from a Department for Transport fund will pay for 70 charging points.
It said each will have sockets to allow two cars to be charged.
They will be spread across car parks in Wellington, Dawley, Oakengates, Hadley, Ironbridge and Newport.
The local authority said it was now seeking a company to carry out the installation.
