Whittington Music Festival goes ahead thanks to fundraisers
A music festival is going ahead thanks to donations from supporters.
In January, the future of Whittington Music Festival was uncertain, after its bid for £15,000 from the Arts Council was rejected.
Following an appeal, about 80 people offered handouts and the performers agreed a reduced fee to keep it running.
The event starts on Wednesday at Whittington Church and runs until Sunday.
Ticket sales only account for a third of the cost of running the festival, which started in 2011, and organisers say funding for the event is reliant on grants and donations.
Roderick Williams OBE, who sang at the coronation of King Charles III, is among the headliners set to perform.
