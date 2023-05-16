Anger after Shropshire donkey park asked to vacate estate
- Published
A family-run donkey attraction said animals may have to be put down after it was given notice to leave land it has occupied for more than a decade.
Scotty's Donkeys and Animal Park is based within the Apley Estate in Norton, Shropshire.
Owners said on social media they were asked to vacate by September and it was a very upsetting and stressful time.
The estate said it was a tough decision and understood emotions were running high.
The 7.5 acre (3 hectare) attraction, home to about 100 animals including livestock, pigs and rabbits, is part of a complex including a farm shop, café and children's play areas.
A post on Apley Farm Shop's Facebook page on Monday stated the end of Scotty's land lease was approaching and a decision was made to return to the land to the care of the estate.
There would be "a number of exciting changes" within the complex, the statement continued, with the land earmarked for new developments in keeping with heritage, community and environment values.
Responding on the Scotty's own Facebook page, family members expressed anger the estate announced the news first.
"At the moment we are faced with the prospect of seven redundancies and a lot of animals being euthanized as they are old and live out their days with us," the post read.
It added they were hoping to relocate but money was tight: "It will take more than a few days to move over 10 years of blood, sweat and tears."
Apley Farm Shop's post attracted more than 700 comments, many negative, from people who said they were supporters of Scotty's.
Some said they would not go to other businesses at the estate while others told the attraction they would "follow you wherever you go".
A further post on the farm shop Facebook page said they wished the family all the best and they were preventing further comments "to protect the mental health" of staff".
A spokesperson for the attraction told the BBC they would not comment further.
The BBC has approached Apley Estate for a further response.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk