Telford care home told to improve safety and staffing levels
A care home in Shropshire has been told to improve safety and staff levels following a visit by a health watchdog.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated Morris Care Centre on Holyhead Road, Telford, as "requires improvement" after an unannounced inspection.
But the CQC also praised the "kind and compassionate care" at the home and the "well trained" staff members.
A spokesperson for Morris Care said it was committed to providing the highest standards of care.
The residential care home, which had previously been given an overall rating of "good" in 2022, has been under a new provider since January.
It had been caring for 89 people at the time of the inspection in February.
In a report, the CQC said the care home required improvement in providing a safe and well-led service.
Inspectors found systems and processes in place were "insufficient" when reviewing incidents, adding the centre needed to ensure the appropriate levels of levels of staff were in place.
"People, staff, and relatives told us there was not always enough staff on duty to meet people's needs effectively," the report said.
"In one unit, people were often awake during the night and at times experienced distressed behaviours, however staffing levels did not match this need of support."
However, inspectors also reviewed how effective, caring and responsive the service was and rated the measures as "good", having also found that staff had understood how to protect people from "poor care and abuse".
The CQC added that it would continue to monitor improvements at the centre and would inform the home before a following inspection.
A spokesperson for the care home said: "We are pleased that the regulator recognised the kind and caring work that our staff undertake at the home to support our residents."
